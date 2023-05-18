Doug Mann, Livermore
As reported in The Independent, Livermore has three agencies facing huge budget deficits: The City of Livermore, LVJUSD, and LARPD. They all need to go to the same single group of people for funding. Us. Livermore residents.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Doug Mann, Livermore
As reported in The Independent, Livermore has three agencies facing huge budget deficits: The City of Livermore, LVJUSD, and LARPD. They all need to go to the same single group of people for funding. Us. Livermore residents.
Considering their shared conundrum, I have been advocating that they work together instead of in isolation. It is encouraging to see that finally happening. Their first stab at a proposal is a new tax and bond, which is not the right thing to do, but at least they’re talking.
There is a way to reduce the number of agencies facing financial hardship from three, down to two. It is not widely known that Livermore is the one participant that already has the money, if they would only be willing to do what it takes to actually use it. Before raising any new taxes, it is paramount that Livermore recover the $20M per year that is currently proposed to build a future train from Stockton to Dublin.
The backstory on this is important. Livermore voters approved a sales tax increase in 2014 for BART to Livermore. When BART didn’t come, State legislation in 2017 (AB758) snatched the money to build the ill-conceived train. They snatched it again in 2021 (SB548) after they figured out the train’s construction plans were actually illegal, and the law was changed in an attempt to make it legal. It would still be an obscenely expensive train that hardly benefits Livermore residents.
Currently, our money is collected from us and just sits unspent. It should be put to use. To do so, our elected officials should immediately begin the process of drafting a new State bill to redirect these unused tax funds where they belong - in Livermore.
This $20M per year would go a long way toward closing the City’s annual transportation budget deficit, and maybe close it completely. For the other two agencies, we should discuss and implement creative strategies as soon as we finish the job of recovering our sales tax money.
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Lane closures on Eastbound 580 stopped traffic for hours on Friday, March 24 as Caltrans worked to shore up a retaining wall that slid during the series of recent storms.