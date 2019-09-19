Livermore is fighting over downtown development, but my opinions on this do not really matter. Livermore People have already made up their minds, or are clueless of the ramifications on the outcome. However, I feel that we are overlooking an elephant within our midst – Livermore homeless people. Why are we bankrolling a Black Box Theater and a Science Center when there are Livermore people needing basic needs met? I believe that City and police staff know who they are, and what is needed. Can we provide a safe, sanitary location with water, sanitation and power for our Livermore homeless people?
A public discourse is needed.