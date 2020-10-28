Dan Pierce, Livermore
"Livermore is a very welcoming city;" I was born here and I should know.
Or better said, Livermore used to be a very welcoming city and still is, as long as you don't encourage people to vote Republican!
We put up a sign in our back yard to encourage people to love America and vote Republican and the City of Livermore comes knocking at our door threatening dire consequences if we don't take our sign down. "You have been warned … Comply or face the consequences."
Funny how the liberals use to cry for tolerance and understanding, but when a citizen wants to express their ‘unpopular opinion’ on their own property, tolerance becomes intolerance and understanding becomes ‘do it our way or you will pay!'
Here we are, two weeks before a national election, and city is full – full of campaign advertisements, the majority being on public property, and our sign on private property which bares the American flag becomes the bane. Where is the democracy in that?
Years ago, campaign advertisements were not allowed on public property, but only on private property and with permission. Wow, how times have changed.
True our sign is larger than most, at 6x8 feet, but none the less, we have two weeks to go until a very important national election. Would it not be reasonable for the city to come and say, ok this sign is out of code, but you have two weeks to get it down or in three we'll be back with a fine?
That seems like that would be "tolerance" and "reasonable" walking hand in hand. But instead, we have "intolerance" in our face. Hmm, whenever I have seen governmental "intolerance" it is most often accompanied by "insecurity."
Maybe the Livermore City government is afraid of change?