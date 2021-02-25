Jenny Reynolds, Livermore
I have been a Livermore resident for over 20 years.
I have raised two children here. I used to be an advertising executive, but a car accident in 2011 left me disabled. A divorce quickly followed.
Since 2013, I have clawed and scraped my way just to survive in this town with my children, going from a six-figure salary to under the poverty line and still not being able to qualify for food stamps. I am always a breath away from being homeless. I am renting, and come May, I will be homeless, unless I can find some low-income housing.
The truth is yes, working people like policemen and teachers are treated with more regard in this city. They are somehow more deserving than myself who would absolutely give anything to work and feel like a contributing member of society again. But I am not. I am basically considered by the public to be equal to homeless - or at least part of the crowd that is absolutely and abundantly clear that no resident in Livermore wants me here.
But I ask you why? Because I am poor?
I have produced two beautiful children that will soon be able to give back to the community in which they were born, grew up in, made friends in, fell in love in, had their first heartache in and suffered distance learning in. But soon enough, they won't be able to live at home, because I will no longer be able to afford to live here. I have been looking and been on every wait list I can imagine. And why do I have to leave you ask? So the landlord can get $400 more a month.
People working at least have the opportunity to get raises and have double incomes. Lots of people would like to live in a different place, but there are some people like me, who are good, honest, helpful, generous people that are friends with neighbors, who help and are involved as much as they can be, that need low-income housing!
Please don't take Livermore away from us! Where am I to go? Siberia? Is that fair to my children? I'm going to lose my physical home, but I'm also about to lose my home of home.
Livermore is in my heart and soul, and you all just want to break it!