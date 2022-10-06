As my wife and I travel through eastern France by train, we are very impressed by the incredibly beautiful downtown parks in Reims, Colmar, and Strasbourg. We exit the train and are immediately entering parks with trees, benches, grass of course, and a bandshell or par course for all to enjoy. It’s incredible and could easily be in Livermore’s future by relocating Eden somewhere else. Instead, it appears our beloved city council and mayor want their legacy to be a giant housing project for all to regret forever.
Our city council has illegally denied our valid referendum and has given millions to Eden to own a significant piece of downtown Livermore providing Eden the ability to profit at the expense of current Livermore citizens, as well as the future of a downtown that can be enjoyed. Once again, the question is why this city council has continued to allow Eden to change the scope of the project AND sold this valuable piece of downtown Livermore to Eden, essentially funding this transaction with a loan!!! The arrogance of this city council’s actions is amazing and reflects not their interest in the desires of the citizens of Livermore, but rather in wielding their authority. Clearly, they do not believe nor feel that they are in office to serve “we the people”.