Ted Schaefer, Livermore

As my wife and I travel through eastern France by train, we are very impressed by the incredibly beautiful downtown parks in Reims, Colmar, and Strasbourg. We exit the train and are immediately entering parks with trees, benches, grass of course, and a bandshell or par course for all to enjoy.  It’s incredible and could easily be in Livermore’s future by relocating Eden somewhere else. Instead, it appears our beloved city council and mayor want their legacy to be a giant housing project for all to regret forever. 