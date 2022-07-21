Doug Mann, Livermore
Brace yourself for another letter criticizing the Livermore Council. This one is about the time they subverted the public interest and found themselves in court. Yeah, they do that a lot so you can be forgiven for thinking you've heard this already, but it's actually a brand new issue so hear me out.
You may remember they were beaten in court by residents who wanted to save Garaventa Hill from a destructive housing development. Normal people usually consider a court action that protects the environment a good thing, but not our elected officials. Wait until you hear what they did next.
Options were limited:
A. Accept defeat: save Garaventa Hill (easy, quick, but not vindictive enough).
B. Ask the Supreme Court to hear the case (unlikely, risks being laughed out of court).
C. Hide the facts.
Amazing, they picked C! Since it would have been way too easy to accept defeat and save the Hill, they embarked on another great gamble for no good reason. It was vital to be victorious over their constituent voter-enemies (venemies?). So instead of taking the honest route and arguing their case in the Supreme Court, they employed the best chicken-out method they could imagine. They tried to officially "depublish" the court's order, which is a sneaky procedure to hide the result of a legal defeat.
That's right. Among all the possible choices to make, they decided the right thing to do was to throw a bureaucratic veil over the ruling.
By asking for depublishment, they were essentially declaring "Hey Supreme Court, we know we don't have a snowball's chance to convince sharp minds like yours to overturn the previous sharp minds that ruled against us. But would it be too much trouble for you to prevent the public from KNOWING how pathetic we are? Pretty please?". I won't bother mentioning how the Supreme Court responded to their dimwitted suggestion.
Our Council seems to be constantly grasping for fresh versions of cluelessness. Coverups and the crafting of diabolical ways to weasel out of the duties of responsible public service help no one. The Garaventa decision is published, final, and now part of California law to the benefit of environmental advocates statewide. Case closed.