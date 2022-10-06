Jean King, Livermore
In 2017 the council asked for citizen input on the redevelopment of the downtown.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Jean King, Livermore
In 2017 the council asked for citizen input on the redevelopment of the downtown.
The citizens responded.
During the outreach process the citizens listed housing as the very last of the 10 priorities for the downtown.
The council did not listen.
Instead, the council’s plan puts housing in the very center of the city owned property.
The citizens responded.
They worked with referendums and initiatives to move the housing and get a public park on the land that was owned by the city in the center of our town.
Again, the council did not listen.
They moved ahead with a revised plan for 2 larger 4-story housing units with less open space.
The citizens responded.
They realized how bad 4-story units were when the 222-unit Legacy housing was being built on the Groth property on L street. That was not what they wanted for the character of the downtown. A lawsuit was filed.
Again, the council did not listen.
Instead, the council voted to sell the land to Eden Housing using funds loaned by the city.
The citizens responded.
They signed the Move Eden Housing petition asking to have a public vote on the Eden Housing.
Again, the council did not listen.
Instead, the council refused to certify the signatures to put it on the ballot
and rushed to sell the property before a new council could be elected.
The citizens are again responding.
Livermore needs a council that listens to its citizens.
Although the city has sold its property to Eden, there are ways for a new council majority to relocate the Eden development.
To make that happen, we must elect Mony Nop, Carol Wahrer and Ben Barrientos.
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Foothill High School girls volleyball team defeated the Livermore Cowboys 3-0 on Sept. 15. The Falcons improve to 15-2 while the Cowboys drop to 3-7.