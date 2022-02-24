Maryann Brent, Livermore
I support Save Livermore Downtown (SLD). I support them for their vision of downtown as a representation of Livermore’s values. The values are its cowboy history, its science history, its appreciation of the arts, its wine industry, and its love story with nature.
I don’t pretend to know the current City Council’s vision. But there’s something puzzling going on. Why else would they insist on two bloody awful apartment blocks where we need a park?
Yes, of course we need affordable housing. Build it across the street from the Lucky site. Instead, we need a park where the apartment blocks are planned. We need a park because it celebrates the vision of what Livermore stands for: cowboys, science, arts, wine, and the environment. And that is quite unique.