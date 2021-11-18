Linda Milanese, Carla Hanson, Livermore
Recently, we signed up for a walking tour in San Francisco’s Chinatown. The tour was with City Guides, a wonderful program through the SF Public Library that offers over 90 different walking tours of the city.
Our tour began at Portsmouth Square, an amazing park in the heart of Chinatown that was new to us. It’s a multi-generational meeting place that was packed that day with children in the two playgrounds and adults of all ages practicing tai chi, or socializing in groups, or playing cards and board games — one of the most vibrant scenes imaginable.
As the guide showed us around the park, she pointed out the surrounding SROs (Single Room Occupancies) necessary in this densely populated part of the city. She said Portsmouth Square is called the “Living Room” of Chinatown — a place where the locals can get out of their close quarters and enjoy fresh air and sunshine and enjoy socializing and cultural events.
“Exactly!” we said. Exactly why Livermore needs to preserve space for a large park. Exactly why the dense housing downtown needs a “Living Room.”