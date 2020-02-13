What I like the most about the “No on Measure P” campaign is that they encourage Livermore residents to compare and decide. That is what I did several months ago when the drawings of the City Plan and the Central Park Plan were published in this newspaper. At that time, I decided. I decided that I do not like the City Plan in the least. Even if there were not an alternative plan, I would not like the City Plan because it does not offer green open space for the downtown users to enjoy. I definitely do not see myself frequently sitting down in front of someone’s house to relax and spend the afternoon, like the City Plan would make people do, since most of their proposed “open” space is between or close to residential buildings. If the City Plan is executed, I, and for sure many more, would visit Livermore downtown less often, which should be a concern for downtown businesses. I am afraid that if Measure P passes, voters will not have the opportunity to decide which plan they like the most. And what is worse, I am afraid that downtown Livermore will be spoiled forever. We need a proper central park.
Livermore Needs a Proper Central Park
- Belkis Cabrera-Palmer, Livermore
