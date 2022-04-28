Cathy Rainey, Livermore
Livermore, please don’t turn your back on our 13,722 students! Our district needs this stable source of funding to continue our excellent “hands on” science education programs, challenging math and engineering courses, technology outreach, and smaller class sizes. For almost 20 years, our community has supported this funding source. Students need the quality education this funding provides now, more than ever. Money does not go toward administrators, our own community members provide oversight on the spending, and it’s critical for the district to know it has this stable funding before final layoff notices have to be delivered to teachers by May 15. Without the funds, our district stands to lose many high-quality teachers we have spent the last decades investing in. If there are layoffs, all that talent will be lost to surrounding districts. It’s $11.50 per month per parcel. We can do this! Please mail your ballot back today with a YES vote.