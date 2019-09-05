Could Livermore please deal with the facts rather than fiction? Is this all theater or just delusional? There is no doubt that the Livermore City Council’s adopted downtown plan came from a consortium of seven groups, the so-called United Livermore. It was announced through their press release as a complete surprise to the public. The groups had disregarded the results of the Public Outreach Process and pushed forward with a design that worked for them. Council readily went along with it.
As admitted, those folks had met each other during the infamous Public Outreach Process, then called each other, held private meetings, etc. and came up with “a compromise” among themselves which was the antithesis of what the public had wanted.
Yet, at the last city council meeting, there was an assumption that if you took part in the Public Outreach Process, you designed the currently adopted downtown plan. Wrong.
It is time for the Council to take responsibility, not hide behind the delusion of it all. Those responsible for the division and vitriol within the city are those who allowed the public to be shafted in the first place. As Dr. Phil would say, “How is that working for you?”