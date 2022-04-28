Dave Vonheeder, Livermore
I have three children in Livermore schools – one in 9th grade, one in 6th grade, and one in 3rd grade – and I know first-hand how important Measure A is to their education. Our schools are charged with preparing Livermore students for success in higher education and the modern job market. This involves not only protecting the quality of academic instruction in core subjects like reading and writing, but also providing advanced instructional programs in math, science and engineering to prepare students for the 21st century job market.
Measure A keeps highly qualified teachers in our classrooms and maintains small class sizes. If Measure A does not pass, the district will be forced to lay off teachers, increase class sizes and eliminate educational programs such as science, technology and elective programs – impacting every school and student in our district.
Measure A will renew existing funding, without increasing our taxes, that our students rely on to keep pace with advances in technology and modern education.
All LVJUSD parent organizations have endorsed Measure A
Please join me, and other Livermore parents, in supporting Livermore schools and vote Yes on Measure A.