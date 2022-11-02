Erik Cushman, Livermore

On Saturday Nov. 5, the Livermore Police Department is holding a gun buy-back event at Cornerstone Fellowship. The stated purpose is to allow individuals to turn in their firearms, no questions asked, and receive a Safeway gift card with the hopes that “illegal” firearms are turned in. The reality is, “illegal” firearms are rarely turned in at these events. Instead, law-abiding legal gun owners turn in firearms. 