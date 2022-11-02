On Saturday Nov. 5, the Livermore Police Department is holding a gun buy-back event at Cornerstone Fellowship. The stated purpose is to allow individuals to turn in their firearms, no questions asked, and receive a Safeway gift card with the hopes that “illegal” firearms are turned in. The reality is, “illegal” firearms are rarely turned in at these events. Instead, law-abiding legal gun owners turn in firearms.
With significant government overreach already occurring in the United States in many forms, as well as globally (reference gun laws and confiscations in Canada, New Zealand and Australia to name a few), the Second Amendment is all that we have to protect us from becoming those gun less nations where government tyranny runs rampant, and citizens basic rights are infringed upon. I urge you to not participate in the gun buy-back event if you were thinking of doing so and instead enroll in firearm safety courses to better know how to handle and operate your legally owned firearm.
The more we voluntarily participate in giving up our Constitutional rights, the easier it is for these rights to be taken.