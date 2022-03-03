Ron Glaum, Livermore
An article in the Feb. 17, Independent titled, "Report Shows Livermore Police Unbiased in Arrests, Traffic Stops" explained how a report examining Livermore Police Department traffic stops and arrests over a 26-month period concluded that there was, "no pattern of racial or ethnic disparity".
However, this is incorrect. There WAS a pattern of racial and ethnic disparity. And it is right in the article. The article said that the report showed that "Hispanics, Asians and other groups were all less likely to be arrested compared to White civilians". The report also said that the increased likelihood of being arrested were, "being male, being under the age of 24."
So apparently if you are white, or male or young you are more likely to be arrested. This is, in fact, racial disparity, along with sexist, and age disparity.