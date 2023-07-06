Gary Mansfield, Livermore

I was shocked (shocked!) to read about the burglary (robbery?) of the “Garden of Eden” marijuana store (sorry, ‘cannabis dispensary’) on May 22 of this year, as reported (rather belatedly) by the Independent: “Cannabis Dispensary Robbed” on June 29th, 2023. According to the Independent, burglars armed with assault rifles broke into the so-called ‘dispensary’ at night. Let me repeat that in case you missed it. The burglars were armed with assault rifles.