Gary Mansfield, Livermore
I was shocked (shocked!) to read about the burglary (robbery?) of the “Garden of Eden” marijuana store (sorry, ‘cannabis dispensary’) on May 22 of this year, as reported (rather belatedly) by the Independent: “Cannabis Dispensary Robbed” on June 29th, 2023. According to the Independent, burglars armed with assault rifles broke into the so-called ‘dispensary’ at night. Let me repeat that in case you missed it. The burglars were armed with assault rifles.
Who would have guessed that a pot store would attract armed criminals? Certainly not Darcie Kent (apparently a co-owner of the ‘dispensary’), who (according to the article), on June 22, 2022, “tried to allay fears the business might bring crime to the region, saying it was ‘important for us to preserve the quality of life for both our family and our neighbors’”.
Well. I think we can all see how well that has worked out. Pot stores (sorry, ‘cannabis dispensaries’) are known to be targets for robberies and burglaries. The Garden of Eden attracted criminals armed with assault rifles to our community!
I also note the many column-inches in the article devoted to making the “Garden of Eden” sound like a legitimate business. “Cannabis Dispensary” sounds SO MUCH better than “pot store”. You can dress it up the proverbial sow’s ear all you want, but it is a pot store.
Anyone who had anything to do with approving this ‘dispensary’ should be ashamed of themselves. As should the operators and owners. By operating this pot store, the owners are helping to normalize the use of mind-altering drugs in the Livermore community. Parents – when your son or daughter starts to experiment with (or worse, gets hooked on) marijuana, you need only look as far as the owners of the Darcie Kent Vineyards to know whom to thank. You may also wish to thank the East County Board of Zoning Adjustments who approved the operation of this ‘dispensary’.
Our community does not need this kind of ‘business’.