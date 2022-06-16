Holly Massey, Livermore
The Livermore Rodeo, one of the city’s cherished traditions, has for over one hundred years been an inclusive community event that celebrates our Western Heritage. The purpose of the first rodeo (held in 1918 in the midst of WWI) was to raise money that California assessed each city in order to support the Red Cross. As I understand it, that charitable spirit of giving back to the community is carried on today by the Livermore Rodeo Foundation. Their work is one of the best things to come out of the rodeo.
During my 45 years in Livermore, I have attended many rodeos, setting aside my dislike of rifle raffles and discomfort over potential animal suffering to enjoy the spectacle and the championship-level competitions. A heart-warming part of the festivities is the honor paid to our flag, our country, and its veterans—-and the sense of camaraderie and unity this imparts to the crowd.
So, I regret to report an incident at the Sunday, June 12 rodeo that destroyed that atmosphere of mutual respect and tolerance. A T-shirt worn by the rodeo clown had the words, “Let’s Go Brandon.” The clown referred to the shirt, displayed the shirt to the crowd, solicited audience response to the shirt, and continued to wear it during portions of the rodeo. Because the shirt’s slogan is political and crude (the words are stand-ins for foul language directed at the current President), this display was incendiary and divisive. It was disrespectful to some attendees and to the spirit of rodeo.
I immediately complained to the rodeo organizers in the hope they would cry foul (pun intended) and discipline the offender. A prompt reply and apology came from the “Secretary/Director” of the Livermore Rodeo, who acknowledged they had failed and said that the mistake would not happen again. The apologizer added he hoped this one negative incident wouldn’t overshadow “104 years of hard work and commitment to the community.” I agree, but I think letting it go unmentioned publicly would also be a mistake.