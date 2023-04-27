John Lawrence, Livermore
The 105th Livermore Rodeo will be held this June, on the 10th & 11th. This annual event was started in 1918 as a way for Livermore to raise funds in support of the Red Cross’s efforts during World War l. The Livermore Stockmen’s Rodeo Association continues to respect and celebrate the rich culture and friendly traditions of our ranching and agricultural community through rodeo and community involvement. Please join your friends and neighbors in supporting Rodeo Week events, like the Queen’s Dinner, Princess Competition, the very popular Cowgirl Luncheon, the Community Mixer, Lil Partners, the Rodeo Parade and of course, two days of the most exciting and fastest rodeo events in the world. Visit the Rodeo’s web site at Livermorerodeo.com for information on these events and to purchase your rodeo tickets. Please note the discount for online purchases and that tickets for popular seating sections can and do sell out early.