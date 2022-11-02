Greg Scott, Livermore
“The soul of our politics is the commitment to ending domination.”
The vision is of an unsheltered couple staring up at the Godzilla stomp of the downtown Eden Housing Project from the neighboring park. A police sweep has yet to remove them, although most of their possessions may have been previously confiscated. They weren’t so lucky to be in “affordable housing” and yet somehow, they are still alive. Where are they expected to go? What are they expected to do?
When will Livermore wake up to the ruse of the downtown Eden Housing Project? When it is too late? “Happy as we are, times may alter; we may be bitten with some impulse towards change, and many things may seem too wonderful for us to resist, too exciting not to catch at, if we do not know that they are but phases of what has been before and withal ruinous, deceitful, and sordid.” (William Morris)
Some downtown Eden Housing Project proponents make it personal. Two elderly women, Joan Seppala and Jean King, are not the issue, although cowards must denigrate, vilify, and demonize them. The scam of the downtown Eden Housing Project is the issue.
Are we to trust the current Livermore City Council? Was the change in footprint of the downtown Eden Housing Project communicated clearly to the community? Was a democratic expression pathway on the project facilitated? Are millions of dollars in loans from the City of Livermore to the Eden Housing nonprofit for this downtown development trivial?
What exactly are in lieu fees? Is profiteering in lieu of building “affordable housing” units a solution? What problem are we trying to fundamentally and structurally solve? If we are unable to adequately analyze the problem, what are we doing?
Is the character imprint of the community of Livermore going to be the architectural marvel of an “affordable housing” project in the core downtown? Will this be the end of an era in Livermore and the start of another?
Is this Livermore’s statement for the next century?
“While Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters / Sons of bankers, sons of lawyers / Turn around and say good morning to the night / For unless they see the sky / But they can’t and that is why / They know not if its dark outside or light” (“Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters”, Elton John / Bernie Taupin).