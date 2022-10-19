Greg Scott, Livermore
You “cannot fool the people: you may fool people for a time; you can fool a part of the people all the time; but you can’t fool all the people all the time.” (Abraham Lincoln).
Greg Scott, Livermore
You “cannot fool the people: you may fool people for a time; you can fool a part of the people all the time; but you can’t fool all the people all the time.” (Abraham Lincoln).
The downtown Eden Housing Project would be fooling the people of Livermore with an illusion of social justice that is actually a monumental edifice of inequality that would put its stamp on the character of Livermore’s core for a century. This project with its downtown location is a panacea to the crisis of low-income housing in Livermore?
The housing crisis is a socioeconomic problem. How is this fundamentally and structurally solved when “[t]he median estimated compensation for executives at Eden Housing including base salary and bonus is $264,631, or $127 per hour. At Eden Housing, the most compensated executive makes $720,000, annually.” (www.comparably.com, retrieved 10/16/2022). In contrast, a maintenance worker at Eden Housing can start at $19.85 an hour. (www.indeed.com, retrieved 10/16/2022).
And it is political: Eden Housing senior project manager Matt Graves contributed to John Marchand’s 2022 mayoral campaign. What a surprise! The City of Livermore has loaned millions of dollars to Eden Housing!
If we truly wanted to do something for low-income housing, we would think along the lines of social housing, without in-lieu fees that have the basic intent not to build “affordable housing” in the first place. Social housing would contain a mix of incomes, not just low-income, and is implemented in Europe. It is more self-supporting and is not a high profit center for nonprofits like Eden Housing and others.
Social housing is the idea behind California Assembly Bill 2053 (CA AB 2053). This bill was introduced by South Bay Assemblyman Lee and made it through the California Assembly to a California Senate committee where it was stopped by a right-wing Democratic state senator.
Why was CA AB 2053 squashed? Because it is a threat to profit centers of real estate interests, developers and certain nonprofits, such as Eden Housing. Note that the California Real Estate PAC (Political Action Committee) contributed $4,900 to the 2022 mayoral campaign of John Marchand’s machine.
I fully and personally understand the desperation for housing. The problem here is that the downtown Eden Housing Project makes that desperation even worse. Please vote thinking of the opportunity costs in money and in location of this project.
