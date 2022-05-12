John Lawrence, Livermore
Residents may not realize it, but it is the Livermore Stockman’s Rodeo Association (LSRA) we have to thank for our fantastic annual rodeo and two terrific local parks. It was a three-way agreement between LSRA, the City of Livermore and the Livermore Recreation and Park District that constructed new rodeo facilities in the current location, provided land for Robertson Park, promised a future park to recognize LSRA’s contributions to the community (Stockman’s Park) and created the Park District’s long-term support for the rodeo grounds. The Livermore Rodeo was created by local ranchers to raise money for support of America’s WWI soldiers. Thanks to LSRA's partnerships with the Park District, the City and local sponsors, this June 11th and 12th, we celebrate those ranchers and our western heritage with the 104th year of the Livermore Rodeo. Tickets for the “World’s Fastest Rodeo '' can be purchased online or at Baughman's downtown (visit livermorerodeo.com).