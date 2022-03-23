Glenn Stewart, Livermore
From Wikipedia: “Next to water, concrete is the most consumed substance on the planet, with more than 4.4 billion tons produced every year, and is expected to continue growing.”
Climate scientists say that buildings and transportation remain two of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases.
Why? Because concrete has to be heated to high temperatures to make it. In addition, concrete production requires large amounts of water. Definitely not a very environmentally friendly product.
Did you know that the concrete industry is responsible for approximately 8% of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions worldwide?
The threat from increased CO2 is the greenhouse effect.
Excessive CO2 creates a cover that traps the sun's heat energy in the atmosphere, warming the planet and the oceans. Most office buildings, warehouses, and parking garages use concrete.
Livermore is planning to build a 5 level, all concrete conventional parking structure on L Street.
Let us see how an automated (robotic) parking garage is much more eco-friendly than a concrete parking garage.
Automatic parking garages are mostly constructed of steel and other materials and use very little concrete.
They use 50% less land space to park the same number of cars as a conventional garage.
Traffic congestion is reduced, as 50% of traffic congestion in downtown centers is generated by drivers searching for a parking space.
With an automated parking garage, you drive into a garage kiosk.
Pollution inside an automated garage is reduced by using electro-mechanical automated parking machinery to move cars into parking spaces.
Since no cars run inside the garage, there is no driving up and down ramps, and through aisles in search of a space.
This reduces emissions and makes a robotic parking garage an environmentally clean parking facility.
Residents can contribute to reducing the city’s future carbon footprint by voting for a new mayor and city council members this fall, who are forward thinking, concerned about global warming, and are committed to building smart mobile technology, and smart buildings in Livermore.