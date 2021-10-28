Deborah McQueen, Livermore
Among the wonderful things about Livermore is its committed network of volunteers that selflessly serve in numerous ways throughout the city. Moms volunteering to improve their children’s schools, dads volunteering on soccer and football teams, grandparents volunteering to help the homeless, are just the beginning. Diligently working without fanfare are volunteer members of civic organizations such as the Knights of Columbus, the Lions Club or the Rotary Clubs of Livermore. You can find these members giving their time and expertise to plan and run fundraisers, opening night galas for arts organizations, raising money for Axis Health, planting trees in parks, making home improvements for senior citizens, building gazebos in Carnegie Park or donating money to classroom teachers.
Many Rotarians sit on multiple boards in Livermore, serving a broad spectrum of civic needs. They don’t receive a paycheck or a pension for their services. Many of these same public-spirited, civic-minded people, have written multiple letters to the Independent voicing their concerns about Eden Housing’s plan to drop a football field-sized building that looks like “prison barracks” into the last open space in our downtown.
Yet Mayor Marchand in last week’s paper characterized these individuals as ‘complainers’ who ‘don’t serve’ and write “hateful letters.” Marchand references Doug Mann’s quote “Stop complaining and start serving.” Yet, there are literally thousands of volunteers doing just that; serving and working to make Livermore a great place to live every day. They aren’t seeking glory, status, advancement or power. Marchand benefited from the hard work of these gracious volunteers during his tenure as Mayor. He shouldn’t vilify them.
In the same LTE, Marchand then throws 99% of the township under the bus, for failing to attend the PlaceWorks – General Plan Advisory Committee (GPAC)-2045 meeting. Marchand claims it’s not PlaceWorks’ fault that no one showed up; it’s the public’s fault. The truth is, when the city wants you to know something, they make sure they communicate effectively. This was proven recently with water reduction notices. The city sent out detailed voicemails to citizens, followed up by fliers in mailboxes. The public got the message and adjusted their water usage. PlaceWorks could have used the same method for reaching the citizens of Livermore. If GPAC-2045 is truly a public lead effort, then make sure the public is included! Marchand is ‘astonished’ that no one applied to be on the GPAC committee. If only we’d had crystal balls.