Our choice in Livermore is this: Either we change the City Council so that it listens to citizens and comes up with better solutions, or we continue with - and reinforce - the political machine that is going to destroy the character of Livermore.
Go stand at the northwest corner of “L” and First Streets and think about the “small town feel” that citizens want, while staring at the monstrous Legacy development. Add to this, the downtown, 4-story Eden Housing project on the old Lucky site, along with a parking garage. The heritage and connection with the Livermore community are not supported by the fallacious statements and actions of the current city council.
One city councilman at the last council meeting said that the opposition to the downtown Eden Housing Project is small. What is the evidence for this when over 8,000 referendum signatures were collected three days early? Most resident signature gatherers found that a high percentage of those with whom they spoke signed the referendum – 80% in many cases.
And a city councilwoman stated that those of us who are against the location of the Eden Housing Project are against housing. Until recently, I had been homeless in this community for over 6 ½ years and I am against housing? I went through last winter in a tent without any heat, avoiding the inflated price of propane, because I am against housing? I am not a masochist. The case is simply that the downtown location of the Eden Housing Project is wrong for this community. The core downtown stage is not the place for those who have experienced the heightened vulnerability, shame and trauma of homelessness.
Why would we want to display such a socioeconomic class divide in downtown Livermore? The Legacy development across the street has no affordable housing units. Homeless units will be provided in the Eden project and the city will do police sweeps to remove homeless from the reduced neighboring Veteran’s Park?
We can have rational, inclusive discussions on issues like this or not. Apparently, with the present Livermore City Council, we can’t. We need a change in the Livermore City Council to solve the homeless and housing problem with a more comprehensive, creative approach than the current council and their supporters have been willing to consider. This community will get better listening and solutions by electing Nop, Wahrer and Barrientos.