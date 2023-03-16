“While the current fiscal year’s [City of Livermore] budget shows a deficit of $6.4 million, the budget for fiscal year (FY) 2023-24 projects an increase in total sources and a decrease in total operating expenditures to bring the ending budgetary balance to zero.” (Larry Altman, “City Council Outlines Updated Strategy For Maintaining High Quality of Life”, The Independent, 3/9).
Would you, dear reader, care to make a wager based on the above quote?
We are going to build more housing, offices, businesses, and retail spaces and have “a decrease in total operating expenditures”? Is it to be less expensive to maintain more infrastructure in these inflationary times? The State of California had a $25 billion fiscal year surplus and is projected to have a $100 billion deficit, and Livermore is to buck the trend? Asset evaluations are increasing? What is happening with CalPERS (California Public Employees Retirement System) contributions?
CalPERS has around $450 billion in assets and over $150 billion in unfunded pension obligations - requiring higher contributions from members. Because of calls for collateral on its derivatives and private market positions, CalPERS is experiencing a reduced cash position and has reached its 22% limit on these private market investments because of the reduced valuations on its other assets (i.e., stock equities and bonds). CalPERS is now borrowing money to leverage its derivative (hedge) and private market holdings. What could possibly go wrong? On one $6 billion private market transaction, CalPERS weathered a 10% “discount” for $600 million. Do we think CalPERS employee and employer contributions are going down soon?
The cost of borrowing money is increasing. Municipalities tend to borrow money before property tax monies arrive. This means more operating expenditures, though the City of Livermore seems to have plenty of money to loan to a hotel project and for “loans” that are not really “loans” to the downtown Eden Housing Project.
Perhaps, we are not headed toward a recessionary hard landing, a soft landing, or any landing at all in the City of Livermore’s economic playbook. I just wonder how much jet fuel we need to be snorting to think we are going to be fiscally soaring, when “[t]he Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. reported in February that U.S. banks’ unrealized losses on available-for-sale and held-to-maturity securities totaled $620 billion as of Dec. 31, up from $8 billion a year earlier, before the Fed’s rate push began.” (WSJ, 3/10/2023).