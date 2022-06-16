John Lawrence, Livermore
A huge thank you to President Sheila Fagliano and everyone associated with the Livermore Stockman’s Rodeo Association for the 104th year of local rodeo. Always the second weekend in June, Livermore’s rodeo represents the western culture and traditions that helped create the most fantastic country in the world. With strong support from the Livermore Area Recreation and Park Department, the City of Livermore, local sponsors and, of course, thousands of rodeo fans, the Livermore Rodeo creates community and connects us with our historical roots and customs.