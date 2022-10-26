Dwight LeVan, Livermore
So glad Measure G is unpopular. It should go down in defeat. Has anyone seen their property tax bill yet?
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Dwight LeVan, Livermore
So glad Measure G is unpopular. It should go down in defeat. Has anyone seen their property tax bill yet?
There are four tax liabilities on it for Livermore schools. FOUR.
The district can build a gym at LHS and a new facia at East Ave Middle School. Were both these really needed for educational purposes? Of course not. Now, you want to modernize a school district with more citizens’ money. Shameful school board to even propose continued taxations. Work within your means.
What did you do with the COVID relief money from the federal government?
No new taxes. No on G.
As for the school board, how dare Anne White even run again. Let’s look. The schools are 60 years old, and Anne White was part of the school board for HALF that time. What were you budgeting? Did you once think you should keep up with technology and modernization? Of course not. And you think you deserve more time? No to you.
Let’s be radical, Livermore. Let’s put the oversight of the schools (the board), back in control of the parents —the people who know what’s best for their children —not the incumbents who fail all too often and the educators and teachers who are beholden to the CTA and teachers unions. Talk about a conflict of interest.
Vote Alexandria Izarraraz, a mother (perfect), Denna Kapanis, a mother and businesswoman (even better credentials), and John Kupski, a retired businessman (wants to rid the schools of unnecessary teaching and focus on what made this country great — a strong education). Just imagine if kids could focus on learning and not confusion. Being retired, he has plenty of experience and time to work with the remaining board members, as all three would.
Let these three new members keep the existing members in check and offset any biased votes that do not benefit the children. They would be in a position to advocate for the kids, which the current school board does not. 30 years and you just now want to modernize the schools? Where have you been Anne White? Come on.
A fresh start for the next generation of kids. Imagine what parents could do for their schools and their children. Radical?
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Foothill High School girls volleyball team defeated the Livermore Cowboys 3-0 on Sept. 15. The Falcons improve to 15-2 while the Cowboys drop to 3-7.