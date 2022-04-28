Dwight LeVan, Livermore
How do they come to voters in 2014 with a proposal of increased taxes on a temporary basis and yet do nothing to plan for the ending of this tax? Shameful and irresponsible. The district knew this was coming to an end and did nothing to plan accordingly. Now their idea is to keep their hands in your pockets. Time to tell the irresponsible district NO more.
Why is Superintendent Bowers drawing a salary of $339,550? Measure A can be used to attract and retain teachers. So where did the district find this large salary for Bowers? Mismanagement of funds.
Why are Bowers deputies paid on average $286,816? Not teachers but bureaucrats. Mismanaged money that could come from the previous measure that expires in June 2022.
Measure A says it will keep schools well maintained. Yet the schools received $34,000,000 in Federal/State Covid relief funds. Where did that go? Mismanaged funds. Or simply lining the district's coffers.
It's time to tell the school board in Livermore to live within its means. No more special parcel tax where homeowners pay while renters do not and while seniors are exempt. If it is good for the community, it's good for renters and seniors too. Apparently, it’s targeted and not the case here.
Plan your budgets responsibly. Stop your bloated salaries for school board presidents. If your programs are so important, then you should have budgeted them into your annual plans. Like Joe Biden told corporate America. Whispering...Cut your expenses. You have mismanaged your entrusted funds long enough. Parents wake up to the unaccountable process of these boards lining up their own salaries and tell them to act responsibly.
A salary of $339,550 (County of Alameda Voter Information Guide) says where Measure A is going. Vote No on May 3.