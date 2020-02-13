Livermore Shakespeare Festival was created in response to the City of Livermore’s downtown planning process, a process that reflected a clear understanding of cultural tourism. Having a boutique-style hotel downtown on Livermore Avenue, connected to the wine country via a wine trolley, spoke to the needs of the future outdoor festival. Moving forward with the long-awaited plans with Presidio hoteliers aligns with the mission and goals of the arts organization. Therefore, the board of directors and staff of Livermore Shakespeare Festival are supporting a “Yes” on Measure P.
Originally, we planned a typical 10-month indoor season of plays. In 2002, when we learned that many of the vineyards were opening tasting rooms, some adding event centers, and that the downtown planning process included a small, upscale hotel near restaurants and bars, I immediately thought we should flip this, and start the company with an outdoor Shakespeare festival and then grow outwards into the rest of the year.
When we learned of the plans for a wine trolley, and a cohesive plan that put the hotel on Livermore Avenue, with cinemas at each end of the main street, we knew this was a city that understood how tourism worked.
They were planning consciously, thinking about pedestrian and vehicular traffic. They spread out customers among various small businesses and restaurants, all within walking distance of the hotel, while putting the hotel right at the gateway to the downtown. Everything was moving into place for great customer service while preserving the small-downtown atmosphere that is so attractive.
The hotel location was put into the approved site-specific plan in 2004. An article in The Independent announced the future arrival of the hotel in 2008. The nationwide economic crash scuttled those plans. But after reevaluating the assumptions, opening the plans up to public input, stakeholder expertise, and financial and safety scrutiny, the city reaffirmed the location and took citizen feedback for a new unified concept that brought Stockmen’s Park, a veterans memorial, a small arts center, and a science center into the plan, along with workforce housing to activate downtown and the new park. Local teachers in particular would qualify for the workforce housing model. Many smaller businesses operating at various times of day benefit from downtown housing within walking distance.
Livermore Shakespeare Festival’s board of directors commends the City of Livermore on its thoughtful planning process, and has pledged to support the community effort through fundraising for a small, flexible theater space that also supports outdoor concerts and educational programming.