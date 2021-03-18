Maryann Brent, Livermore
Last week, Barbara Doggett characterized Livermore’s evolution, asked several questions relating to downtown planning and concluded with, "What do you want to happen?"
Stockmen’s Park was a great idea because it honors Livermore’s cowboy history and its veterans. Its inclusion in the downtown development site involved a land swap.
While we cannot march back in time to the cowboy heritage of not so long ago, I hope that Livermore will not end up with a downtown that destroys the character it has always cherished - environmental harmony.
So, my answer to Barbara Doggett is: I want Livermore to remain recognizable, to be pedestrian friendly, and to honor our community. And my own question is: How could we achieve that?