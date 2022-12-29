Trish Munro, Livermore
Every couple of years, the City of Livermore participates in The National Community Survey. This survey gathers information from individuals. The input serves as a check up on how residents experience their different communities. The questions ask about how residents feel about housing, recreation, education, work, environment, transportation, safety, and more. They ask about participation in community and civic life. And they ask demographic questions to help understand the nature of the community.