Alan Heckman, Livermore
The City of Livermore spent $95,000 on ballot tax measure consultants, but all we got was a four slide PowerPoint. The City tried to find a way to sugarcoat a 0.5% sales tax increase that would have raised Livermore's sales tax to 10.75% - the highest in all the United States, but they found out this pill was still too sour for the citizens of Livermore to swallow. The PowerPoint only went over about 12 questions from the survey, but the complete survey has about 90 questions including the public's opinions on our high tax burden, the city's use of Covid Money and hurting small businesses, concerns about low quality high density downtown housing (a reference to Eden Housing), and excessive salaries and pensions of Livermore government employees. For $95,000, I think the people of Livermore deserve to see the complete tax survey results commissioned by our City Council using our tax dollars. What is the city hiding?