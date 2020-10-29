Jan Brovont, Livermore
Many people have expressed a desire for a large park essentially extending Stockmen’s Park, on Railroad Avenue between Livermore Avenue and L Street.
I, too, hope city council will see the advantage for all city residents, especially with new residents in the housing in the former Groth Brothers property and new Eden Housing, which could be placed nearby across Railroad Avenue.
A large park will be a great opportunity for Livermore by moving the future housing to the north side of Railroad Avenue. We would have the space for a playground for children, some walking paths and seating for visiting and enjoying downtown, and events, hopefully under lots of shade trees.