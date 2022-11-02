Melonie Reynolds, Livermore
The City of Livermore has a new living room, actually, an outdoor living room, called Livermorium Plaza, attracting people back to the walkable, enjoyable downtown experience of classic small towns. Livermorium Plaza also is a model for cities who are re-doing their downtowns to offer more of what people yearned for – even swarmed -- during the lock-downs of COVID.
It’s great see to see how active the plaza is becoming, like the ArtWalk that drew thousands downtown Oct. 8. Once dark and unwelcoming, the reborn Livermorium Plaza at 116 S. Livermore Ave. also draws daily visitors to have lunch, meet friends, and just relax.
The Plaza is a one-quarter acre urban space that celebrates the atomic element named nearby Lawrence Livermore National Labs (LLNL). Our firm and other partners worked with the City and the public to develop a memorable and comfortable design that complements the main pedestrian area of the City’s downtown. And LLNL was a great partner on the project, helping us create engaging and educational features representing the Livermorium element.
An iconic sculpture at the park’s center is a visual anchor to the project, an 11,000 lb. solid granite rotating water sphere, shaped like the nucleus of the atom. The softly bubbling fountain orb activates the space and engages young and old alike. Educational images and text are woven into the plaza’s design, from the fountain to the paving, integrating the form of the Livermorium atom as an interactive feature of the space.
The park also features seating and activation nodes at each corner, shade trees throughout, and sidewalk improvements. Creative lighting and unobtrusive cameras ensure the plaza’s security and user comfort, too. A cool additive feature is that the park will be a community ‘movie house’ when the City initiates its plans for all-ages favorite films. An adjacent historic structure, whose large wall was initially considered a detriment, will sport a movie screen and landscape elements to enhance the park experience.
Other park team members include contractor Robert Bothman Construction, civil engineer BKF Engineers, lighting by Interface Engineering, structural by SGH Engineering and Geotech by BSK Associates.