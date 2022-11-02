Melonie Reynolds, Livermore 

The City of Livermore has a new living room, actually, an outdoor living room, called Livermorium Plaza, attracting people back to the walkable, enjoyable downtown experience of classic small towns. Livermorium Plaza also is a model for cities who are re-doing their downtowns to offer more of what people yearned for – even swarmed -- during the lock-downs of COVID. 