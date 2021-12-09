Laurie and Bill Herbert, Pleasanton
Today in Michigan, a gun got into the wrong hands. Again. As a result, at least three students are dead and six more are wounded.
This could happen anywhere. Even here. That is why we are so proud that the Pleasanton City Council just voted in a new Safe Storage Ordinance. The ordinance clarifies California state law in three ways:
It clarifies exactly what safe storage is: firearms must be stored in a locked container or by using a gun lock. It applies to ALL residences. It applies to ALL residences, regardless of the presence or absence of children.
During 2020, gun sales surged by 64% and unintentional shootings by children increased by 31%. 2021 has already had the highest number of incidents in the past seven years.
Today a gun got into the wrong hands. Again. If you are a gun owner, lock up your firearms. Lives will be saved.
Today, we hold the victims and families in our hearts. Again.