Alan Marling, Livermore
Not only am I sweating from the heat but also from the fear that every summer will get hotter, ever wildfire season longer. That’s what it means to be alive at the beginning of a climate apocalypse.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Alan Marling, Livermore
Not only am I sweating from the heat but also from the fear that every summer will get hotter, ever wildfire season longer. That’s what it means to be alive at the beginning of a climate apocalypse.
We can still save ourselves with mass production of green energy. Unfortunately, solar farms are being blocked in Alameda County by special-interest groups. One of these, “Friends of Livermore,” even shut down a solar project on Earth Day. Among other things, they argued to Alameda Supervisors that, “The public need for solar is overstated or doesn’t exist.” Yes, they said that. On Earth Day. Hard to believe, I know, when we’re melting in 110-degree temperatures, but feel free to google: Alameda County Board of Supervisors Planning Meeting April 22, 2021, live broadcast.
The same geniuses blocking solar energy during a climate crisis are also stymieing affordable housing during a housing crisis. Their latest special-interest group, “Move Eden Housing,” continues their campaigns of deception and doublespeak, claiming they are in favor of affordable housing while doing everything in their power to keep it out of Livermore.
What can we do about these crises? You can tell Alameda County Supervisor Haubert to expedite solar farms. His office phone number is (925) 551-6912. Also, you can vote against “Move Eden Housing” candidates. Instead choose the better alternatives: John Marchand for Mayor and Evan Branning and Mel Chiong for City Council. You can always mail in your ballot, if it’s too hot or smoky to go outside.
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
West Coast 2009 NPL Explosion, coached by Rob Hansen and Nate Perry, won the BUSC Summer Classic in Pleasanton earlier this month. “The timing was right, and the lessons learned in practice are paying off,” said Coach Rob Hansen. “All the pla…