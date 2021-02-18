Mini Chopra, Livermore
Our unhoused neighbors, currently sheltering in makeshift tents in the creeks in Livermore, are daily fighting the harshest cold and rains this year.
Habitating close to each other in open but unroofed spaces, amidst piles of toxic waste, and often with no means to travel to community food banks, shelters, or the county-sponsored free COVID-19 testing sites, Livermore's unhoused are undoubtedly among the highest at-risk individuals to COVID-19.
During last summer, despite the pandemic at its peak, the city had opened cooling centers at the Robert Livermore Community Center. Disappointingly, no similar provision for warming centers has been made by the city during this cold season. Upon contacting the city council's Subcommittee on Homelessness, I was informed that COVID-19 restrictions relating to proper ventilation and limited public intake has precluded the city and support groups from providing warming stations to the unsheltered in Livermore.
Further, there appears to be no explicit ban on evictions of homeless encampments (similar to the county-enforced moratorium on rental evictions), at least until such time we are able to put COVID-19 behind us. At one instance, on Dec. 7 last year, at the Arroyo Mocho Trail, a city agency ordered a homeless encampment to be evicted after a passerby reported them. Keeping the ongoing global health crisis in mind, this eviction order, in my view, was inconsistent with the CDC guidance, which states that "clearing homeless encampments can cause people to disperse throughout the community and break connections with service providers, thus increasing potential infectious disease spread."
Furthermore, there has been no clear communication so far from the city, nor from Alameda County, on what affirmative steps they plan to take for ensuring that eligible homeless elders are being enabled with means to get themselves vaccinated. Though the unhoused are typically scattered around the fringes of our city, trying as hard as they can to make their presence inconspicuous for fear of being evicted, it is easier for the city to keep track of the eligible elder and chronically ill homeless currently sheltering at the hotel by the outlets.
In order for us to actualize herd immunity in our immediate communities, it is imperative that our grassroots public agencies lead us in taking all necessary steps that will overcome socio-economic and racial disparities in the equitable access to the vaccine by all community members.