In her many years of service, Liz Ortega has dedicated her life to standing up for working families, women, seniors, the underrepresented and all others in our community. She is sincere, thoughtful and caring. She treats everyone with respect. When she fights for all of us, she makes a powerful difference.
Although her opponent has NOT been on the political scene for very long and is only in his first term of elective office, a pattern has emerged. In both his day political job and his elected position, he has shortchanged and even harmed regular constituents with abysmal constituent service and a marked indifference to women, seniors, family caregivers, struggling families and others. During the pandemic he made things worse —not better. If you are a fat cat corporate donor or powerful politician, he will make time for you. Although he may pretend to listen to regular folks during election season, he will discard them and their concerns immediately afterwards. Don’t believe the hype.
Ms. Ortega is exactly who she appears to be — a dedicated public servant and champion of civil rights. She will make sure our voices are heard in Sacramento. I urge everyone in Assembly District 20 to vote for Liz Ortega.