Barry Balanda, Livermore
The nostalgic charm of old downtowns is found in the variety of shapes and sizes of the structures erected by individuals and companies in which they intended to conduct their various forms of commerce.
On the southwest corner of First and L streets is the last known privately funded addition to the downtown core. Across the street on the northwest corner is an example of Central Planning. The City will decide what goes where from now on. We got what we voted for.
The City proposes to reduce East Ave. to one lane each way from South Livermore Ave. to Vasco Road to make bicycling safer. What is the daily bicycle traffic on East Avenue?
It is possible to ride a bicycle from Maple Street to Vasco Road on residential streets with the crossing of North Mines Road the only major hazard. There is a Traffic Light Controlled crossing point. Then there is this thing where someone has started to create a Railroad System from Lathrop to the
Bart Station in Pleasanton where people from Lathrop and Tracy will get off the Train from Lathrop, walk or be transported some distance to where they can board a BART Train then whisked away to their places of employment access stops. From which to reverse the course each evening.
Will building an entirely new Publicly funded Bureaucracy for transporting people from Lathrop to Pleasanton be more efficient than using all those hundreds of millions of identified dollars to build BART to Lathrop or Stockton?
