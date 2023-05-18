Eliana VandenHeuvel, Livermore
I am writing to share my excitement and invite our whole Tri-Valley community to support the upcoming production of Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical””, in which I am fortunate to be a (small) part of the cast. As a middle school actor, I am thrilled to bring this captivating story to life alongside a talented group of over 60 (!) local students.
Roald Dahl’s” Matilda The Musical” is a heartwarming tale that embraces the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. It revolves around the life of Matilda, a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence, and even some special powers. Despite facing cruelty from her parents and bullying from the terrifying headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, Matilda finds solace and strength in her schoolteacher, Miss Honey. Through her courage and cleverness, Matilda may just become the saving grace of her fellow pupils.
Being a part of this production has been an incredible experience for me and my fellow actors. It has allowed us to tap into our creativity, develop our acting skills, and forge lasting friendships.
The theater not only entertains but also educates, inspires, and unites communities. By attending local theater productions, our community members not only support the growth of the performing arts but also encourage the dreams and aspirations of young artists like me.
I wholeheartedly invite our community to join us and experience the magic of Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical. “The performances will take place at the Bankhead Theater on
- Thursday, June 15 at 7 p.m.
- Friday, June 16 at 7p.m.
- Saturday, June 17 at 2p.m. and 7p.m.
- Sunday, June 18 at 2p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at the Bankhead Theater website or at the box office. Your presence in the audience would mean the world to us, as it is the support of our community that encourages us to reach for the stars and pursue our passions. And, by attending the local theater, you are nurturing a thriving arts community within our town.