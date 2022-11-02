Sydney Cushman, Livermore

In choosing candidates to represent our children on the school board, we want community roots, life experience, diversity and drive. Deena Kaplanis encompasses these traits. She is a highly educated businesswoman and healthcare provider who cares for those in our community. She is a Hispanic and Native American mother of two young children and aunt to many others, all in this district. The success of our students and the value of our parents is paramount to her and her family as citizens who live here, work here, and educate and raise their immediate and extended family here.