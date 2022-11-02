Sydney Cushman, Livermore
In choosing candidates to represent our children on the school board, we want community roots, life experience, diversity and drive. Deena Kaplanis encompasses these traits. She is a highly educated businesswoman and healthcare provider who cares for those in our community. She is a Hispanic and Native American mother of two young children and aunt to many others, all in this district. The success of our students and the value of our parents is paramount to her and her family as citizens who live here, work here, and educate and raise their immediate and extended family here.
Furthermore, Alexandria Izarraraz is another candidate who is devoted to the future of our community’s children. Alex is a graduate of Livermore schools herself and is now a parent of two young boys in the district. A parent who has put forth the effort, beyond raising a family, to first become informed and then involved in the education being provided to her children. She is a caring and compassionate person who worked as a caregiver in our community throughout the pandemic and continues caring for the community through local outreach programs. Alex is dedicated to allowing families to maintain their values and focus on strengthening core subjects to provide a solid base for their children’s futures.