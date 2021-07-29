Madeline Brown-Vega, Livermore
There is a worrisome plethora of oleander bushes throughout many Livermore neighborhoods, and I find it a duty of the city to eliminate them. The bushes are scattered around sidewalks and appear to be merely pleasant shrubbery while truly being deadly to humans and household pets. While most Livermore citizens would not find this alarming as the thought of consuming random plants has not once occurred to them, but these bushes are indeed a plausible danger. My cousin, 9, played a well-meaning joke on my little brother, 8, and tricked him into licking the bark of an oleander bush. That night he had a severe fever, threw-up several times, became delirious, and had concerning hallucinations. I believe this occurrence is impetus enough for city officials to take action in ridding Livermore of these plants.