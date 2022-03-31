Greg Scott, Livermore
You take your failures and your successes and carry on. There is what you know, the illusions and delusions of what you think you know and do not, and the vastness of what you don't know.
Angelo Michele Schenone was a longtime Livermore resident from the "old country" north of Genoa. He came to Las Positas - the "watering holes" in Spanish, and a large Mexican land grant in the Tri-Valleys - as a boy to work for his uncle, whose surname adorns a building south of the downtown Livermore flagpole. Angelo married the granddaughter of Robert Livermore Junior of Las Positas Rancho and grew vegetables, which he sold at his produce store at what is now a bank next to the building that formerly housed the Bank of America - previously the Bank of Italy - and is presently The Independent News. Upstairs from Angelo's store was a brothel that Angelo was told to be quiet about.
Old Livermore families will remember Angelo because he gave away vegetables to their hungry relatives during the Great Depression. He never expected repayment, though many surprised him and did. Angelo, a right-wing Republican, distressed for the men who could not provide for their loved ones.
Those times were when more than the latest forty acres of vegetables were grown in Alameda County. (Karen Sweet, "Agriculture Week in Alameda County," The Independent, Mar. 23). Local farms and gardens were then essential to the food supply, unlike today when most food production is distant and what we eat takes 10 calories of energy to put 1 calorie of food energy into our bodies. (Union of Concerned Scientists). We currently have slightly more than one square-foot of vegetable production in Alameda County per resident.
Mostly disappeared is our connection to the land - and thus the majority of our resilience. Conventional agriculture has become an energy intensive atrocity and is recklessly destroying the biodiversity and climate upon which it depends. "Modern agriculture is the use of land to convert petroleum into food." (The late Allen Bartlett, Professor Emeritus in Physics, University of Colorado at Boulder). We at Livermore's Big Heart Garden and some other local small producers are a counter to this.
As evidenced by rising food prices accentuated by the pandemic and the Russo-Ukrainian war, and the growing number of hungry, we are in for a surprise to our entitled ignorance.