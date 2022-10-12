Proponents of the downtown Eden Housing Project are enamored with the “halo effect” of what a great addition a 4-story, 130 unit “affordable housing” building complex will be to the core of downtown Livermore and its grand contribution to solving the low-income housing and homeless quandaries.
The downtown Eden Housing Project cannot be moved, it is said, or allowed to be voted on. Are there no other locations in Livermore for equivalent “affordable housing”? Does this mean that Livermore does not intend to build anymore large “affordable housing” complexes? If there are other locations for similar low-income housing, then why cannot Eden Housing be moved? Either Livermore plans to build more big “affordable housing” developments or it does not. The need is great: Sixty percent of low-income individuals live in “affordable housing” in the Bay Area compared to eighty-four percent in New York City. Forty percent in the Bay Area are cost-burdened with housing; that is, they are paying more than thirty percent of their gross income for housing. Eden Housing’s 114 “affordable housing” units are going to vanquish Livermore’s persistent housing crisis? Eden proposes an additional 16 homeless units, A whopping 16 units for the homeless are going to greatly ameliorate the homeless catastrophe in Livermore? Think again.
Actually, not only the location of the downtown Eden Housing Project is a problem: The methods of obtaining the housing are questionable. An industrial segregation of individuals by income implemented through the social engineering tested by means is nonsense. Eden contrasts with Legacy, which has no affordable housing. Is this what Livermore wants in its core downtown center stage?
This project is achieved through tax credits which reduce the overall tax base. What makes up for that loss of tax revenue?
With the Eden Housing Project, follow the money. Pay particular attention to who gains from the tax credits. With the Lower Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) “the federal subsidy per unit of new construction is higher than it needs to be because of the various intermediaries involved in its financing - organizers, syndicators, general partners, managers, and investors - each of whom are compensated for their efforts.” (www.taxpolicycenter.org). Having trouble connecting the dots? Then printout the salaries and payroll of the nonprofit Eden Housing organization. This information is public through the State of California. Choosing a less expensive location and different methods could yield more low-income rentals built!