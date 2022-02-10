Ann Giannini, Livermore
Hello Citizens,
Why do you think A.P.Giannini built his beautiful Italian architecture banks on street corners whenever possible? Corner buildings anchor the downtown. We all truly enjoy entering lovely. grand buildings, because we all feel equal there. We don’t really want to leave. An especially beautiful park in the center of our downtown on the old Lucky site would make us feel the same way. It would welcome us. We would take time to relax, play, have dinner under trees and observe our pleasant surroundings with others.
Exceptionally lovely parks in city centers also anchor communities!