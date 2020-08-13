Solar is excellent renewable energy but the location is very important. It belongs in urban areas - on the roof of residential and commercial buildings, over parking areas such as Las Positas College, Kaiser and Livermore schools.
It should not be in Large Parcel Agriculture, Resource and Water Management and Scenic Corridor lands in North Livermore.
Livermore is the Lead for designating North Livermore as a Priority Conservation Area and it should be protecting the conservation values of the area.
The proposed solar plans should not be considered until Alameda County finishes its study and produces a comprehensive plan for solar in the county.