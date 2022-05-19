Theodore Schaefer, Livermore
On May 24, the Planning Commission will vote on changes to the downtown hotel agreement. These changes include removing the underground hotel parking requirement previously agreed to and providing valet parking on the old Pool Supply land on the NW corner of the intersection of Railroad Avenue and K Street. The city council and mayor loaned the developer a sweet $1.9M deal to acquire the land for their private valet parking usage. Rather than pay the hotel its valet parking fee, hotel guests will probably use the city’s nearby I Street Garage that will cost them nothing. They will remove needed public parking.
These major concessions, added on to the extremely low cost for the city-owned land the hotel will be built upon and the deletion of the previously agreed upon restaurant, add up to another major Livermore mismanagement of our precious land and monetary resources.
Last but certainly not least, the hotel's architecture and exterior materials should aspire to be in keeping with and coordinate with both the Bankhead Theatre and Blacksmith Square’s red brick facade. If it is city management's desire to make our downtown a "destination", then the downtown hotel should reflect our history and add to the architectural ambiance of our town rather than reflect something that would be more in keeping off the I-580 interstate corridor.
Perhaps the builder, the planning commission, the city council and our lame duck mayor should drive over to Pleasanton and visit the Rose Hotel and see how a true destination hotel looks. Surely, we deserve no less than what Pleasanton has done with their downtown hotel!