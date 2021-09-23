Rich Buckley, Livermore
GOOD NEWS:
Some good news has flowed into the unneeded, carefully controlled Livermore, political rumor mill, from four different sources I follow.
U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Senior Justice Judge Jones, is scheduled to hold an important confirmation hearing including a designated replacement contractor that has been identified and agreed upon by the creditors and bonding company.
EQUALLY IMPORTANT:
During the idle time the Chicago Commodity Exchange lumber futures markets have retreated back down away from a spiked high, now off two-thirds retracement down from the high. Lumber still costs more than it used to, but panic mode has been averted. Supply chain issues still exist of course, and annual inflation is double what it used to be, but when Judge Jones issues a degree, we should see bonding funds approved and a new contractor, proudly step up and smother these skeletal structures with busy bee workers. The contractor stepping in deserves favorable recognition, IMO.
IT’S IN ALL OUR INTERESTS:
This bankruptcy was a calamity for our downtown to carry. Perhaps not for the city, but to us doing business and barely hanging on, and investors investing and lenders looking to lend. Getting these Legacy Partners units on the market is beneficial to those. Their completion will draw foot traffic further along First Street.
Our City Council should look into the wonderful housing alternative projects rather than proceeding with the hazardous current plans of building the ugly Eden Housing creation it has set in motion. Excellent alternatives exist north of Railroad Ave and perhaps condemning what we need from Legacy Partners. This leaves a large public community park opportunity on our old Lucky store site.