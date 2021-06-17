Dennis Elchesen, Livermore
I don’t consider the City of Dublin to be a model of great urban planning, but they are doing a much better job than Livermore with regard to affordable housing. Unlike Livermore, Dublin is adding many affordable housing units within their city limits without arousing the indignation of their residents.
In April, the Dublin City Council unanimously agreed to spend $10 million for the development of a 308-unit affordable housing project adjacent to the West Dublin BART station. In June, the Dublin City Council unanimously voted to enter into a public benefit agreement to purchase the city’s Waterford Place Apartments and convert 390 units into rent-restricted affordable housing units. I haven’t heard about any objections to these plans from Dublin’s residents.
One can only wonder why the Livermore City Council cannot find similar solutions to our city’s affordable housing dilemma. There is more than ample space along the 580 freeway where Livermore was to have a BART station and will instead have a Valley Link light rail terminal. Why can’t Livermore build affordable housing units near the Valley Link station? Livermore has many apartment complexes throughout the city. If Dublin can convert existing apartments into affordable housing units, why can’t Livermore?
The Livermore Planning Commission and the Livermore City Council need to get more creative in finding suitable locations for our much-needed affordable housing units. If they continue to needlessly oppose the ideal plan being advocated by the Save Livermore Downtown group, maybe they should look to Dublin for inspiration.