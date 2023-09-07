In the coming weeks, Jews around the world, including in the Tri-Valley, will be observing Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) and Yom Kippur (the Day of Repentance). It is a time to reflect on the past year and, with humility, ask forgiveness for wrongs done.
This process is, of course, not unique to Jews: all healthy societies and religions have ways for people to reconcile with each other and heal past wrongs. Even though the language and rituals may differ, the concepts are universal:
1. Taking stock of ways, by word or deed, you have hurt someone or something. Hurting someone is not the same as disagreeing with them. But an ad hominin attack as the result of a disagreement—that’s another story.
2. Giving a real apology, not one that excuses or deflects. “I’m sorry if you feel offended” doesn’t count. Neither does “I’m sorry but you…” Rather, “I was wrong. I am sorry. How can I make it right?” Or “I know we disagree, but I value you. How can we work through our differences respectfully?”
3. Repairing the damage and—inasmuch as possible—make amends...
4. Understand what went wrong and learn to do better.
5. Keep trying, again and again.
When a person offers a sincere apology, makes amends, and works on changing, healthy societies offer paths to redemption because not only does the person who has done wrong have an obligation, but so does the injured party. Holding a grudge forever is also wrong and refusing to acknowledge change denies the other’s human ability to change.
Whenever and whatever we reflect on ourselves, we are all better when we take stock of ourselves, when we work to repair damaged relationships, and when we practice forgiveness—as individuals and as communities.